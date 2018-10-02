News
Will 900 residential units be added to the Perimeter area? Grubb Properties, a development group out of North Carolina has plans to construct four residential towers to house 900 total condos on more than 19 acres off Ashford Dunwoody Road.
The Brookhaven city council has voted the funds to repair one of the city’s most vexing intersections. In late October or early November work is scheduled to begin on improvements at the intersection of West Nancy Creek Drive and Ashford Dunwoody Road.
October is Dunwoody Arts & Culture Month. Each week throughout the month, The Crier will focus on different organizations and the cornucopia of events they are offering to celebrate arts and culture in our community.
Austin Elementary in Dunwoody and Kittredge Magnet in Brookhaven have earned the title of 2018 National Blue Ribbon Schools, courtesy of the United States Department of Education. Only 13 schools in Georgia were chosen.
Sports
For the second year in a row, the Holy Innocents’ football team dropped a heartbreaking game to rival Mt. Vernon, this time 32-29 on the road before a Homecoming Mustang crowd. Coach Todd Winter’s squad, now 2-4, must win three of its last four to have a shot at post season, with next Friday…
Dunwoody quarterback Davis LeDoyen (5) spent much of Friday evening trying to evade the Pope pass rush in the Wildcats’ 26-0 loss to Pope Friday in region play. The Wildcat sideline is populated with injured starters. Many of the remaining starters are playing both ways. The fall break an…
The Marist War Eagles extended their region wins with a 59-7 trouncing of the Chestatee War Eagles. Anthony Branch of Marist summed it up, saying “We handled business well and it was a decent showing, but we need to move forward and get better to accomplish our overall goal of returning to t…
Business
Jerry A. Maddox, resident of Dunwoody since 1972, has been awarded the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who for his accomplishments and being in the upper 5 percent of 600,000 other biographies shown in the 2019 edition of “Who’s Who in America.”
The Simpson Company of Georgia, Inc. is pleased to announce that Ronnie Hinton has joined its team as a sales associate.
PBD Worldwide CEO, Scott Dockter, has won a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award honoring the Top CEOs in 2018 in the U.S. SMB category. Glassdoor, one of the world’s largest job and recruiting sites, released its annual report recognizing the Top CEOs, which highlights top leaders employees lo…
The Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta (MJCCA) is pleased to announce that Stephanie Lampert has been hired as the director of the MJCCA Schiff School, its new preschool to be held at Temple Emanu-El starting in August 2018.
A & E
Just as every show is different from the show before, no two award presentations are exactly the same. But, this year, theater supporters and award winners noticed something was missing as they gathered on Aug. 19 for the Woodie Awards ceremony – the trophies themselves.
Rounding out its 44th Season, Dunwoody’s very own professional theatre Stage Door Players produces the Tony Award-nominated hit musical, “Smokey Joe’s Cafe.” The high-energy revue showcases the music and lyrics of Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Jerry Lieber and Mike Stoller, under the directio…
Continuing the 44th Season of Dunwoody’s very own professional theatre, Stage Door Players produces the regional premiere comedy, “Living on Love,” written by Joe Di Pietro and directed by SDP Artistic Director Robert Egizio.
Continuing the 44th season, Stage Door Players present a limited engagement run of Theatheos,’ “The Gospel of Mark,” performed by Drew Archer.
